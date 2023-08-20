Jets Rookie Recap | The Game 'Becoming Pretty Natural' For LB Zaire Barnes

WR Xavier Gipson

In the first quarter, WR Xavier Gipson, an undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin, fielded a punt at the 21-yard-line, reversed the field and picked up 31 yards before being pushed out of bounds at the Buccaneers' 48-yard-line. The explosive return resulted in a 31-yard field goal and the Jets' first points of the game.

"I saw him shank it a little it and it came a little bit short," Gipson said. "I think he was aiming to the left and I just tried to make a play on the ball. I had some great blocks in front of me and after that, I just followed my own blocks."

WR Jason Brownlee

Jason Brownlee, an undrafted free agent WR from Southern Mississippi, had 4 receptions for 50 yards.

On third down, Zach Wilson hit Jason Brownlee on a slant for 8 yards and a first down. The reception kept the drive alive, and it resulted in a 30-yard field goal. The third-year signal caller and Brownlee have built solid chemistry throughout training camp, and it has translated to the field.

"We have been working really well together in practice," Brownlee said. "So now we have just started to drag it into the game. I think we work well together."