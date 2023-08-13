Jets Rookie Recap | DE Will McDonald IV Gets First Sack Against Panthers

C Joe Tippmann

Second-round pick (No. 43) C Joe Tippmann replaced starter Connor McGovern and the Wisconsin product's 53 snaps (75%) on offense led the team.

"It was a good feeling just to be able to go out there," Tippmann said. "Especially since we got the practices beforehand, just to be able to cut it loose and play fast. In the preseason games, you don't have to worry as much about making mistakes. That's kind of my thing, just be able to go out there and play confident. It was good."

With help from Tippmann, the Jets ran for 141 yards on 37 carries (3.8 yards per attempt). The offensive line did a good job protecting the quarterback, too, allowing one sack and two QB hits.

"With Coach [Keith] Carter, we kind of sat back and he kind of explained what he wanted to get done," Tippmann said. "I think we were able to buy in and be able to make his vision come true."

RB Israel Abanikanda

A fifth-round pick (No. 143) from the University of Pittsburgh, RB Israel Abanikanda led the Jets with 12 carries for 56 yards (4.7 yards per attempt).

On third down with 33 seconds remaining before the end of the first half, Abanikanda took in an inside carry, burst past the line of scrimmage and then spun past S Jammie Robinson before getting tackled on the 1-yard-line. The rush went for a 26-yards – the longest of the game.

"The O-line set up the blocks perfectly," Abanikanda said. "Throughout the whole game, I give thanks to them. I saw it happen so perfectly and then I saw the linebacker come free and I needed to have a low pad level. Once I passed that linebacker, I saw the safety coming downhill and my instincts came out of nowhere."

Tippmann added of the spin: "I might've been on the ground or something, but that was frickin awesome. ... It was just awesome just being able to see him go cut it loose."