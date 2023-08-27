Jets Rookie Recap | Aaron Rodgers on Undrafted WR Xavier Gipson: 'He Took a Big Step Forward'

Four of the Jets' seven draft picks saw action Saturday in the team's fourth and final preseason game. The Green & White, who also got a boost from undrafted WR Xavier Gipson, defeated the Giants 32-24. Below is a recap of how the first-year players performed.

DE Will McDonald IV

The Jets' No. 15 selection in the first round of April's NFL Draft, DE Will McDonald IV, played 13 snaps (18%) and was credited with 1 tackle.

With three minutes left in the first quarter, Giants RB Eric Gray took a handoff and McDonald and DL Marquiss Spencer wrestled Gray down for a 4-yard gain. The play prior, McDonald, rushing from LDE, appeared to have his left arm twist awkwardly and went to the sideline to get his elbow wrapped.

McDonald played in all 4 preseason games and had 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 3 QB Hits.

OL Joe Tippmann

The Jets' second-round selection (No. 43) from Wisconsin, OL Joe Tippmann played 44 snaps (75%) at center which led the offense. After the starters played a majority of the first quarter, Tippmann took over.

Head Coach Robert Saleh said the rookie OL made a "late surge" in training camp.

LB Zaire Barnes

Linebacker Zaire Barnes, the Jets' sixth-round pick (No. 184), played 43 snaps (58%).

Barnes led the team with 8 tackles to continue an impressive summer. The Western Michigan product finished the preseason with 25 tackles, second most in the NFL.

WR Xavier Gipson

WR Xavier Gipson, an undrafted free agent from Stephen F. Austin, flashed again in punt return duty. Midway through the first quarter, Gipson fielded a punt at the 28-yard-line, made a Giants defender miss and accelerated up the sideline before his heel barely touched out of bounds at the 50-yard-line.

"I had some great blocks in front of me," Gipson said. "And you're not going to do it by yourself. But I just wish I would have scored for the guys that made them great blocks. That's the main thing."

On offense, Gipson was targeted 10 times and finished with 7 receptions for 79 yards. He played 23 snaps (39%) and was shifty after the catch.

"I thought 82 [Gipson], he took a big step forward in his attempt to make the team," QB Aaron Rodgers said. "He had multiple plays where he was short of the sticks on a lot of catches and made guys miss and he's done a good job returning."

For the preseason, Gipson totaled 9 receptions and 97 yards – finishing second in both categories for the Jets. In the punt return game, Gipson averaged 13.4 yards and had 2 returns of 20+yards.