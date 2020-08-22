Jets' Rookie RB La'Mical Perine Ready to Learn From Vets Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore 

Perine, a former Florida Gator, is an accomplished running back in his own right. A fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2020, Perine, 22, entered camp after four seasons as a solid contributor to Florida's offense. As a starter his last three years, Perrine led the Gators in rushing yards, carries and touchdowns from 2017-19. He finished his collegiate career with 2,485 rushing yards on 494 carries, 22 TDs plus 72 receptions for 674 yards and 8 receiving TDs. No matter his previous accomplishments, his focus now is studying Coach Adam Gase's playbook.

"I have my times where I think, there's a lot of stuff getting thrown at me," Perine said. "But it's my job being a professional, so I have to go out there every day and prepare. It's a lot of routine stuff like getting into the playbook an hour after or before practice so I won't be messing up on the field and so it becomes second nature to me. It's not that hard, though. In college we ran the spread playbook. In the NFL, it's prostyle spread."

Although mainly participating in third-team reps at RB so far in training camp, the 5-11, 216-pound Perine will also see time on special teams. Perine — like other rookies in the NFL — has endured an untraditional first offseason, but is looking forward to the start of the season.