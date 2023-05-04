Jets Rookie RB Izzy Abanikanda Has Always 'Wanted to be Different'

Fifth-Round Pick Staying Close to Home With the Green & White in New York

May 04, 2023 at 09:57 AM
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

izzy-sidebar-cghendy-AP22323652306894
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The newest addition to the Jets RB room, Israel "Izzy" Abanikanda, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, found out last weekend that he is staying home.

"It's actually a dream come true; a dream come true," Abanikanda said. "I always wanted to stay home, stay close to family. Just for that happening, it's an unreal experience."

The Jets fifth-round draft pick is the youngest of three children who grew up in Brooklyn. His parents are from Nigeria. Abanikanda knew from a young age, he wanted to be different from most athletes in New York.

"Really my older brother" Abanikanda said of the reason he started playing football. "He first started playing football in little league, and I started playing football by 4 years old. From then on, it took off. Since Brooklyn was always basketball city, we wanted to be different than everybody else."

Abanikanda fulfilled that dream when he was named Brooklyn Borough MVP his junior year of high school, New York's 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year, and when he earned All-League and All-State honors his senior year. He went on to play three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he ran for 2,161 yards and 28 TDs in addition to having 38 receptions. Abanikanda's collegiate career was highlighted by the Panthers win over Virginia Tech when he rushed for 320 yards and 6 touchdowns, breaking Tony Dorsett's 1975 single-game rushing record.

"That really happened, it just happened so quick," Abanikanda said. "I just felt like I was in that vibe, my teammates were supporting, my fans were supporting, coaches supporting, I just felt a lot of support helped me lead on to that game and record breaking."

As far as the start of his NFL career, Abankikanda is excited to get to work with QB in Aaron Rodgers. It does not matter to Abanikanda that he was chosen in the fifth round; he knows what he's made of and ready to learn.

"I've been watching Aaron Rodgers since I was young," Abanikanda said. "Just playing with a veteran, a soon to be Hall of Famer, and a Pro Bowler, I get to learn a lot from him. So, I'm really honored.

"I felt like I always played with a chip on my shoulder because since I was young, I've always been underrated. Being underrated is nothing new to me. That just motivated me and pushed me to the next level in my game."

Gallery | The Best Photos of Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda

See the best images of See the best images of the 143rd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda.

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) plays against New Hampshire during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
1 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda, right, takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs past Miami cornerback DJ Ivey (8) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda takes part in the NCAA college football team's NFL Pro Day in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
4 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs away from Duke linebacker Cam Dillon (35) on a twenty yard plus run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 28-26. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
5 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
6 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs away from Duke linebacker Cam Dillon (35) on a twenty yard plus run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 28-26. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
7 / 18

FILE - Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball past Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray (8), scoring one of his six touchdowns in an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, during the second half Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Abanikanda was selected the surprise player in the Associated Press ACC Midseason Awards, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
8 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
9 / 18

Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda (2) fights to keep the ball against Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Nov.. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)
10 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) breaks away from North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) and defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. (98) en route to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
11 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) celebrates his touchdsown run while North Carolina defensive back Giovanni Biggers (27) reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
12 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) makes a long run for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
13 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda smiles after a scoring a touchdown against Western Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Pittsburgh won 34-13. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
14 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) runs the ball against Virginia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 45-29. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
15 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) scores a touchdown past Massachusetts defensive back Noah Boykin (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 51-7.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 18

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) hands the ball off to running back Israel Abanikanda (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
17 / 18

Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) eludes New Hampshire safety Kenny Fazio (33) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
18 / 18

