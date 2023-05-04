Jets Rookie RB Izzy Abanikanda Has Always 'Wanted to be Different'

Abanikanda fulfilled that dream when he was named Brooklyn Borough MVP his junior year of high school, New York's 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year, and when he earned All-League and All-State honors his senior year. He went on to play three seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, where he ran for 2,161 yards and 28 TDs in addition to having 38 receptions. Abanikanda's collegiate career was highlighted by the Panthers win over Virginia Tech when he rushed for 320 yards and 6 touchdowns, breaking Tony Dorsett's 1975 single-game rushing record.

"That really happened, it just happened so quick," Abanikanda said. "I just felt like I was in that vibe, my teammates were supporting, my fans were supporting, coaches supporting, I just felt a lot of support helped me lead on to that game and record breaking."

As far as the start of his NFL career, Abankikanda is excited to get to work with QB in Aaron Rodgers. It does not matter to Abanikanda that he was chosen in the fifth round; he knows what he's made of and ready to learn.

"I've been watching Aaron Rodgers since I was young," Abanikanda said. "Just playing with a veteran, a soon to be Hall of Famer, and a Pro Bowler, I get to learn a lot from him. So, I'm really honored.