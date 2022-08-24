Jets Rookie RB Breece Hall Learning to Share the Workload

The Jets selected Hall, 21, with the No. 36 pick in April's NFL Draft and added him to the mix with Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine. They later signed undrafted free agent Zonovan Knight. Now without the offense centered around him, Hall has learned how to gather information from the sideline and take advantage of every touch.

"With us having so many running backs and everything you kind of got to take a lot of more mental reps," Hall said. "Because everybody is getting reps. And when you get those runs that spring loose, you got to hit them, you cannot take them for granted. I have been learning that along the way."

His most useful teachers have been his teammates. Carter, Coleman and Johnson have provided Hall with tips for staying cool-headed while waiting his turn.

"I am a rookie, so I still mess up," Hall said. "Trying to go 1,000 miles an hour I sometimes overthink everything. … I still get frustrated with myself a lot when I mess up, and Michael [Carter] and Tevin [Coleman] and Ty [Johnson] have been doing a good job of telling me to stay patient, just keep learning and keep going and to take everything with a grain of salt."

Hall has been honest about being a work in progress. But as he learns to share, he will be another asset in a talented room.