Jets' Rookie RB Breece Hall , AKA Breece the Beast, Taking Pride In Being a Human Eraser

Though the Jets have only played four games (all against teams from the AFC North), Hall has shown flashes of elusiveness and offered hints of his sub-4.4 speed. The Jets still have a backfield by committee with Hall and Carter (plus Ty Johnson), though Hall is the leader in carries and rush yards.

"We've been unselfish in this process," Hall said. "I'm rooting for him [Carter] and he's rooting for me. I feel like the coaches are going with the hot hand and we both can do everything. We both can get the job done. As much as it's a competition between us, we use it to push each other to get better. We're always critiquing each other and we think we can get better. It's been fun, definitely been fun."

If he could have one play back, Hall said it would be on a wheel route against the Bengals where he had the linebacker beaten and expected Flacco, the Jets' QB through the first three games, to lead him. The field ahead was wide open and Hall was thinking TD, but the ball was thrown a bit behind him and he could not get hold of the handle.

"I can definitely critique myself and if the quarterback underthrows, I try to come back and get the ball," Hall said. "I feel like any throw to me, it's catchable. I feel like if it hits my hands, I should catch it. I'm always making fun of the quarterbacks asking if their arms are strong enough to reach me. It's been fun. I'm still working on it. I feel like I'm going to have a lot more opportunities because I feel I'm a matchup nightmare for linebackers who aren't fast and can't stay with me.

"I feel like it [my speed] shows now and then in games. I can get up on guy's toes and make them miss easily. It just shows with me running through tackles, guys think they're going to hit me, and I slip off or use a quick move. I feel like I have deceptive speed, so it surprises them all the time."

With Miami coming to town this week in an AFC East rivalry game, Hall said he and his teammates do not want to repeat the deflating loss to the Bengals that followed the Jets' miraculous comeback at Cleveland the week before.

"It was a big lesson, this week we have more of a sense of urgency," he said. "Guys are more locked in. This week we're going to push ourselves harder."

As Bart Scott said, Hall "makes it look easy, he's a glider, always smooth."

Hall's response: "I'm so smooth it doesn't look like I'm trying, but I am."