Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'I Can't Be Complacent'

So far in the preseason, Wilson has played error-free football in limited action, and after a solid outing against the Giants he bounced back with a strong game against the Packers -- completing 9-of-11 passes (4 to No. 1 WR Corey Davis) and tossed two TD passes (each to TE Tyler Kroft and each going for 18 yards). And while Wilson has been under control, he acknowledged that he's mostly been on script, but said that will not always be the case.

"I just adjust to the game, understanding when to take a risk and when not to, how to eliminate negative plays and keep up in a positive situation, especially on third down," he said. "How can I make things easier on third down?

"There's always going to be risk. What's important is understanding when to take risks. Turnovers are not good. But if you have zero turnovers and zero explosive plays, you're not winning many games. So you have to have balance as a quarterback, when it's OK to push down the field, or on third-and-long not giving up anything, throw a check down and live for the next series of downs."

He is eager to play more than a few first-half series. And though some teams plan to rest their starters in the third and final preseason game, Saleh said he needs to get his "ridiculously young team" as many reps as possible. Wilson is all in.

"I want to be out there, of course, and wish I could play the whole game," Wilson said. "I'm not worried about injuries. I just wish I could play more, get more experience, learn the tempo of the game. You get more comfortable as you keep playing."

Asked if he believes he was gifted the starter's job the evening of the NFL Draft this past April, Wilson said: "It helps as far as I can learn, to keep growing, to get better. But I can't have the mindset that I'm the guy. I can't be complacent, you have to keep competing and earn the job. The coaches want to win. They drafted me in that top 5 and that's what they took me for. If I'm not playing well, I won't be the starter. It's a matter of how can I keep getting better and not feel complacent."