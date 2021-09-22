Jets Rookie Pass Catcher Elijah Moore: 'We All Want to Be Legendary'

Moore agreed that that's his approach to being a Jet, but not his alone.

"I feel like everybody in the building, we all want to be legendary, we all say it. We're all trying to switch this program around and become something that everybody remembers," he said. "It definitely takes more than just being here for the regular hours. It's seeing what we did wrong so it doesn't happen again. You make a mistake once, I promise you the same mistake won't happen again. That's the mindset I feel like we all have in this facility."

Moore came out for his first game at his other facility, MetLife Stadium, last Sunday and bounced back nicely — 57 more offensive snaps, but this time four receptions for 47 yards. His 27-yard hookup with Zach Wilson early in the second quarter was the Jets' first catch of the game, his first 20-plus catch as a pro and his first first down, and it moved the home team into position for its first points of the day on a Matt Ammendola field goal.

Not like last year for Ole Miss, when in seven of his eight games he produced double-digit receptions, in six of them he cleared 100 yards, and in three of them he scaled 200 yards. But it's a start.

"Lining up, alignments, just knowing your assignments," Moore said, ticking off several things that are fundamentally different between college and the NFL. "Everything in the league is more detailed. If your route says 12, get 12, cause getting 12 is going to open somebody else up. Just knowing the concepts and why you're doing it, it's an ongoing process for me. We have to trust the coaches. Whenever you do that, you can't go wrong."

And Saleh is among the Jets coaches who trust Moore to bust out bigtime. Maybe it will happen Sunday at Denver, maybe it will take longer. But the coach senses a colossus is coming.