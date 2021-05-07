Jets Rookie Minicamp Notebook | 'The Fun Part' Begins

Elijah Moore

Jets fans, the coaching staff and the players are uniformly excited about having the fleet-footed and sure-handed wide receiver from Ole Miss on the team. As Saleh and GM Joe Douglas have said several times, they were stunned that Moore was still sitting on the board when the Jets were ready to make their pick of early in the second round, No. 34 overall.

Moore said he's ready to go.

"I am anxious but I'm blessed to be here," he said. "I'm going to make it count, I'm just so grateful."

Moore (5-9, 185), who had been projected as a mid-to-late first-round selection, is an explosive receiver who can play in the slot, on the outside, or ramble out of the backfield on a jet sweep. He had a huge 2020 season for Ole Miss, setting a school record with 86 catches for 1,193 yards in 8 games (he sat out the final two games to prepare for the draft). He led all of college football in catches (10.75) and receiving yards (149.1) per game. In addition, he caught 97% of catchable targets beyond the line of scrimmage in 2020. After opting out of those two games, he posted a blazing 4.35 in the 40 at the Mississippi pro day.

Of Saleh, Moore said: "He's super cool. I got to talk to him yesterday [Thursday]. It was awesome. He has great energy, and I love playing for a coach with great energy."

Moore is expected to be an important player as the Jets institute a new offensive scheme run by a new offensive general in Wilson.