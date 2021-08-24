Jets Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Has Some Big Shoes to Fill

Jamien Sherwood has seen C.J. Mosley make plays in person during Jets training camp and on TV when Sherwood was younger and Mosley was already a star with the Baltimore Ravens.

And like so many promising football players, off the field Sherwood is a devoted player of Madden NFL, the ubiquitous video-game series.

"I used to play him on Madden when he was with the Ravens," Sherwood, a 21-year-old rookie linebacker from Auburn said on Tuesday, referring to the Jets' bedrock linebacker.

Now, instead of manipulating Mosley and other players on a video screen, Sherwood is "living out that dream" of not only watching Mosley, but playing next to him, talking to him in person and picking his brain. Sherwood's opportunity became apparent in Green Bay when Jarrad Davis, who had signed with the Jets in free agency, went down with an ankle injury that will sideline him for an estimated six weeks.

"I told him that," Sherwood said, referring to his video-game crush. "Keelan [Cole] and Tevin [Coleman], told all the guys. Now I'll be using the Jets!"

Not only is Sherwood now "using the Jets," he's about to be introduced to life as a linebacker in the NFL. Sure, he'll have Mosley at his side and in his ear as Sherwood (6-2, 216) adjusts to his move from safety in college to linebacker in the NFL.

"At safety, you're like 15 yards away so you really have a clear image of the field," he said. "Now that I'm in the box, everyone is moving so quickly." He added: "It's going good. Everybody has to be interchangeable, you never know what can happen. The only thing I would've thought is that it would be tough playing at this level. But football is football at the end of the day. Once I got here in rookie camp, I told myself just be confident with your calls. Put in the extra work. Just be better."

Pressed into duty against the Packers last Saturday, Sherwood pounced on a Green Bay fumble (forced by J.T. Hassell) on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. In the game, he made a tackle and had an assist. In all, Sherwood played 28 snaps against the Packers, after having made 3 tackles on 22 snaps against the Giants in the preseason opener.