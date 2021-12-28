Jets Rookie Jason Pinnock Rises to the Challenge 

With 19 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and seven starters out of the lineup, a next man up mentality was a requirement for the Jets on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Stepping into unfamiliar roles can be challenging for any team, especially a club as young as the 2021 Jets. However, rookie defensive back Jason Pinnock, a cornerback draftee who started at safety, said the team was unphased and that attitude helped the Green & White move to 4-11 with a 26-21 win.

"It was a big "no flinch" mentality." said Pinnock, a fifth-round pick who at Pittsburgh appeared in 43 games and had 25 PDs and 6 INTs. "We had a lot of things popping up day to day, you know even on gameday, but we just went with the punches."

Pinnock was resilient, starting his first NFL game in the absence of Elijah Riley and Ashtyn Davis as the club has been decimated by injury at safety. In fact, Pinnock and Will Parks became the Jets' eighth and ninth starting safeties this season. Having only played 20 snaps prior to Sunday, Pinnock played 96% of the defensive snaps against the Jaguars and had the highest Pro Football Focus run defense grade of any defensive player in Week 16 with a 91.2.