Jets Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Focused on Climbing the Next Mountain

Johnson's best ball came at Florida State when he played in a 4-3 front, which is what the Jets run and was part of the reason the coaching staff projects him as a good fit in their defense. He was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in one season in Tallahassee.

"It's not too different," Johnson said. "It's 4-3, but the angles that Coach wants when you get off the ball, the kind of mentality, it's not so much a man key but more of a ball key. It's stuff like that, so not too bad. It's definitely been fun, honestly. I'm learning it and getting used to it."

Johnson has impressed defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich in OTAs . Ulbrich said that Johnson is ahead of the curve compared to most rookies he's worked with. Johnson, whose No. 52 is not permanent (he wore No. 11 in college), plans to stay in Florham Park between the end of the minicamp and the start of training camp to train.