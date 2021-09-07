Jets Rookie CB Bradin Echols Ready for His Great Leap Forward

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols is used to making big leaps.

In high school in Southaven, Miss., he was a state champion in the long jump. Now the rookie out of Kentucky has made another long leap -- from a sixth-round draft pick to a spot on the team's 53-man roster to a possible starter when the Jets open their 2021 NFL season at Carolina on Sunday.

"It was a big, really, for me," Echols, 23, told team reporter Eric Allen in a segment of the Jets "Two-Minute Drill." "I still have to take every day like I just got drafted, like I'm still trying to make the team. Nothing is a given for a rookie. Particularly for a rookie."

Echols was one of three cornerbacks selected by Jets on the final day of the NFL draft in April -- Jason Pinnock and Michael Carter II were the others taken by general manager Joe Douglas. It's no secret the Jets are young at cornerback, in fact the Jets are the youngest team in the entire NFL, a fact that does not faze Douglas or head coach Robert Saleh.

"There's a little bit of an unknown factor with a young group," Douglas said last week. "But also we've been at practice, we've seen the games. We've seen these guys compete, we've seen these guys move around.