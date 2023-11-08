Jets HC Robert Saleh: Focus on Quinnen Williams 'Opens Up Opportunities for Other Guys'

After notching a team-leading 12 sacks in his fourth season in the NFL, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was named to the Pro Bowl and then rewarded with a lucrative four-year contract extension. He plays in the heart of the productive D-line, although his personal production this season needs to be measured in more than numbers.
That was the message broadcast loud and clear by head coach Robert Saleh during his morning press conference on Wednesday. Though Williams has only a half-sack through eight games, Saleh sees significant value beyond the numbers, even if Williams told ESPN's Troy Aikman and Joe Buck that he was "the highest-paid decoy" in the league.
"We always trying to find a way to create 1-on-1s for our guys," Saleh said. "Quinnen is one of the better players in football. I do think sack production is an overrated stat. It gets guys paid. I've seen guys who get a lucky sack. But look at Quinnen ... teams are going out of their way to gameplan Quinnen to take him out of games. He's still wrecking runs.
"He's top 5 in pressures, top 5 in press rate, top 5 PFF grades. Top 5 in every category you can conjure up. He's just not getting sack production. What we've seen is that the way teams protect against us, there's fewer double chippers and more attention to Quinnen. That means that Jermaine [Johnson] and [Bryce] Huff are wreaking havoc. Teams have to pick their poison, other guys are going to be productive. If they put attention on the edge it's going to open up inside. Quinnen is one of the top 5 defensive players in all of football. He's proving it. Overall sack production is an overrated stat."
With 22 team sacks so far this season, the Jets fall into the middle of the pack in the NFL (the Ravens lead with 35). Among Jets players, Huff is tops with 5, followed by Quinton Jefferson and Johnson each with 4.5.
"We live in a society where sacks are the measure of a player," Saleh added. "But that's not even close. He's wrecking games. Sure, for him he wants sacks production. We will continue to get him in 1-on-1. Other teams have a say so, too. If they still put four hands on him, it will be hard. But he's still winning at a high rate, and that opens up opportunities for other guys."
Saleh said he's much more impressed with the pressure rate stat. Since Week 5, Huff, Johnson and John-Franklin-Myers all rank among the top 5 edge defenders in pressure rate (min. 70 pass-rush snaps). Huff leads the league at 32.5%, Johnson No. 3 (20.9%) and Franklin Myers No. 5 (19.6%). According to TruMedia and Next Gen Stats pressures, Huff (a 5.11 rate in 194 snaps) is No. 1 in the league in pressures/defensive snaps (100 snaps min.). Three other Jets are among the top 100 -- John Franklin-Myers (T-No. 34, 11.0 in 319); Williams (No. 43, 11.33 in 374) and Johnson (No. 92, 15.32 in 354).
In the Jets wide-ranging rotation on the defensive line, Huff has grabbed his opportunity by the throat after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
"He's talented, another young man who's developed himself," Saleh said. "He was undrafted and played linebacker when we first got here. We asked him to remake his body. He's earning every-down reps and he's continuing to win 1-on-1 opportunities. I think his sack production has not been that great, but I do know he's top 5 in pressure rate."
Then the HC backed off his declaration that sacks are only for the stat sheet.
"We do care about sacks, but you can be a guy who gets sacks who's not changing the way the offensive coordinator is calling games," Sale said. "The pressure rate is usually the indicator whether or not you're forcing an OC to stop scheming up these unbelievable haymakers because they think they have all the time in the world. I think that's what our D-line does best, wreaking havoc. making sure the OC has to play it straight up."
Jetcetera
On the injury front, HC Robert Saleh said OL Billy Turner is dealing with a hand injury that "popped up" after the Chargers game and that it's "concerning"; LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) would not take part in Wednesday's walkthrough; and, finally, said that OL Duane Brown, who is just off injured reserve, would be evaluated as the week progresses. ... Saleh said that the recently signed OL Rodger Saffold is not in "football shape" and would not be counted on this week.