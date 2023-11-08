Jets HC Robert Saleh: Focus on Quinnen Williams 'Opens Up Opportunities for Other Guys'

With 22 team sacks so far this season, the Jets fall into the middle of the pack in the NFL (the Ravens lead with 35). Among Jets players, Huff is tops with 5, followed by Quinton Jefferson and Johnson each with 4.5.

"We live in a society where sacks are the measure of a player," Saleh added. "But that's not even close. He's wrecking games. Sure, for him he wants sacks production. We will continue to get him in 1-on-1. Other teams have a say so, too. If they still put four hands on him, it will be hard. But he's still winning at a high rate, and that opens up opportunities for other guys."

Saleh said he's much more impressed with the pressure rate stat. Since Week 5, Huff, Johnson and John-Franklin-Myers all rank among the top 5 edge defenders in pressure rate (min. 70 pass-rush snaps). Huff leads the league at 32.5%, Johnson No. 3 (20.9%) and Franklin Myers No. 5 (19.6%). According to TruMedia and Next Gen Stats pressures, Huff (a 5.11 rate in 194 snaps) is No. 1 in the league in pressures/defensive snaps (100 snaps min.). Three other Jets are among the top 100 -- John Franklin-Myers (T-No. 34, 11.0 in 319); Williams (No. 43, 11.33 in 374) and Johnson (No. 92, 15.32 in 354).

In the Jets wide-ranging rotation on the defensive line, Huff has grabbed his opportunity by the throat after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

"He's talented, another young man who's developed himself," Saleh said. "He was undrafted and played linebacker when we first got here. We asked him to remake his body. He's earning every-down reps and he's continuing to win 1-on-1 opportunities. I think his sack production has not been that great, but I do know he's top 5 in pressure rate."

Then the HC backed off his declaration that sacks are only for the stat sheet.