Jets' Robert Saleh: 'It's Like the First Day of School'

On defense, that list includes DL Folorunso Fatukasi, Tanzel Smart (practice squad) and Hamilcar Rashed; CB Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson (practice squad); LB Noah Dawkins (practice squad) and Hamsah Nasirildeen. On offense, QB Joe Flacco and TE Kenny Yeboah have been cleared to resume practice.

Saleh said that TE Tyler Kroft; CB Bryce Hall and Ken Webster; and DL Quinnen Williams all are only 50-50 to clear the protocol before Sunday's game.

In addition, S Elijah Riley, who was in the concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury at Miami, is available to face the Bucs. WR Jamison Crowder (calf) did not practice on Wednesday and DL Sheldon Rankins (knee) was taking his normal day off.

Finally, WR Elijah Moore, who has been on Injured Reserve with a quad injury, but was also on the Covid list, has not been activated from IR, Saleh said, "but should be off the Covid list."