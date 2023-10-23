Jets HC Robert Saleh: After the Bye, Jets Will 'Tweak the Schedule'

In the 2021 season, the Jets opened with a 1-4 record, had a week off and returned with a one-sided loss to New England followed by a victory over Cincinnati -- ultimately finishing 4-13. Last season, the Jets defeated Buffalo, then emerged from the bye with a deflating loss at New England. They ran the record to 7-4 with a win against Chicago before it all went south to finish 7-10.

"There's a lot of things I look at from an inward standpoint," Saleh said. "Like what could I have done better from a scheduling standpoint to help our guys stay fresh? What could we have done from a practice standpoint to help our guys stay healthy? That's the big thing. What can we do to stay fresh, excited about the game, and stay healthy at the same time? Some things you have no control over, so we've been diving into the schedule compared to a year ago. We tried changing things up, we're changing things up.

"Nothing drastic, but enough to try to keep our guys both physically, emotionally, mentally involved where they don't feel like it's 'oh here we go again', it's this long day. Just trying to make sure we find that balance where we still hit what we're trying to hit from a preparation standpoint, but again, keeping our guys fresh mentally and physically."

The Jets closed out their first six games with a thrilling upset victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. The atmosphere at MetLife Stadium was electric during the game and afterward the players in the locker room were ecstatic. But there are 11 more regular-season games to play starting with Sunday's "away" game against the Giants and then a Monday night tilt against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.