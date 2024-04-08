Jets Offensive Line Needs to be Better by 'All Means Necessary'

Since the Jets hired Robert Saleh as head coach in 2021, the Green & White's defensive line has been one of the best in the business. After three seasons as defensive coordinator for the 49ers, he came to New York and instilled a culture centered around playing with high-effort and intensity, and it has yielded results.

As the Jets continue to rebuild their offensive line this offseason, Saleh wants to inspire the same mindset in their new-look front.

"It's about the strain," Saleh said. "It's about finish and it's about having that endless desire to get their job done by all means necessary. And I know it's hard. It is hard to play on the lines. D-line is so hard. O-line is so hard because you're just banging constantly, and you're asked to do things that the rest of the positions aren't asked to do. So, you have to be relentless and strain along the offensive line. Once we get that, it will open up everything else."

In Saleh's first season with New York, the Jets defense ranked 23rd in sacks and 29th in rush yards. Over the past two, they have finished top-10 in sacks and top-11 in rush yards allowed per attempt. The improvements, due to injury and inconsistent play, have not been quite as pronounced for the O-Line. Last season, the Jets played 13 different O-Line combinations and allowed the fourth-most sacks in the NFL.

During the 2024 offseason, GM Joe Douglas gave the O-Line a fresh coat of paint and signed Ravens LG John Simpson, All-Pro Cowboys LT Tyron Smith and traded for Ravens and former Jets RT Morgan Moses. RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore his Achilles tendon in Week 5 last season is expected back in time for the start of the season and C Joe Tippmann, coming off a strong rookie season, will return. Despite a lot of new faces, Saleh believes this is the group that can elevate the room.