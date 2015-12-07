Jets Ride Miles a Long Way

On a day when the Jets were struggling to get their engines fired up, midway through the fourth quarter S Rontez Miles would be the sparkplug.

Snatching an Eli Manning pass intended for WR Rueben Randle on the Jets' 4-yard line, Miles' first NFL career interception was the play that changed the course of the game in which the Jets ultimately beat the Giants, 23-20 in overtime.

"We were doubling," said Miles during his media scrum. "He ran a pick route, so I jumped the under route. I guess he saw it. [Manning] hesitated and I think [Leger] Douzable added pressure so he had to get rid of the ball anyway earlier than he wanted to. Right place, right time, and it was in my hand."

The Jets were down by 10 points when the Giants decided to take a shot at the end zone or at the very least first-and-goal on fourth-and-2 instead of kicking a Josh Brown field goal that would have given Big Blue a 13-point lead.

"Make them score two touchdowns to beat you," said head coach Tom Coughlin addressing reporters. "By the same token, if we scored there on fourth-and-2, then we push the score up to where maybe they can't beat us with whatever, so we're up 17. I stand by it."