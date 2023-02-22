Jets' Revamped Secondary Was the 'Big Step' for Defensive Leap in 2022

Williams had a career-high 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 28 QB hits in the 2022 season, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. His 90.1 PFF grade, another career-best, was the fourth-highest among interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

"The great thing for them is they have a really good defensive line," Hall of Fame CB Charles Woodson said. "They have guys who can pressure, not having to cover very long is a luxury for a defensive back."

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms added: "What is there to talk about on the defense? There's not a position that you can even look at and say well, they can be a little bit better there. They kind of have everything so yes, it's time to go. Now it's get that quarterback situation because you are in a conference with Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert and those are the four best quarterbacks in football."

The Jets, like every team in the NFL, will soon play roster gymnastics with free agency starting March 15. To stay near the top of the defensive mountain in 2023 with a schedule that includes Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts, Palazzolo says it's important to avoid a passive approach in free agency.

"I love the pieces that they do have," he said. "I think continuing to add depth along that defensive line is important in marrying pass rush and coverage. It's a pass-first league. You want to be able to stop the run and all that stuff. They have the pieces to rush the passer and to play solid coverage.