Jets Returner Andre Roberts Name First-Team All-Pro, Safety Jamal Adams Gets Second-Team Honors

Jets kick returner Andre Roberts and Green & White safety Jamal Adams were named to the Associated Press All-Pro teams.
Roberts is the first Jet to make the first-team AP All-Pro since Darrelle Revis in 2011. Roberts, who earned first-team honors as a kick returner, led the NFL in kickoff yards (1,174) and his 1,498 total return yards were the fifth-most in franchise history. The nine-year veteran ranked atop the NFL with a 14.1-yard punt return average and finished second with a 29.4-yard kick return average. Roberts was invited to his first Pro Bowl in December and will represent the Green & White in Orlando as a specialist.
Adams, who will also represent the Jets in Florida at the end of January, was named to the second-team and is the first Jets safety since Kerry Rhodes to earn an All-Pro selection (2006). The second-year player led the defense with 13 tackles for loss/no gain, 8.5 tackles for loss and 13 tackles on third/fourth down preventing conversion.
The LSU product totaled 112 tackles, which equals LaRon Landry's 112 total in 2012. The last time a Green & White safety had more tackles was Erik Coleman with 121 in 2005.
