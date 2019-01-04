Jets Returner Andre Roberts Name First-Team All-Pro, Safety Jamal Adams Gets Second-Team Honors

Jan 04, 2019 at 01:11 PM
E_MKII6407-roberts-thumb

Jets kick returner Andre Roberts and Green & White safety Jamal Adams were named to the Associated Press All-Pro teams.

Roberts is the first Jet to make the first-team AP All-Pro since Darrelle Revis in 2011. Roberts, who earned first-team honors as a kick returner, led the NFL in kickoff yards (1,174) and his 1,498 total return yards were the fifth-most in franchise history. The nine-year veteran ranked atop the NFL with a 14.1-yard punt return average and finished second with a 29.4-yard kick return average. Roberts was invited to his first Pro Bowl in December and will represent the Green & White in Orlando as a specialist.

Adams, who will also represent the Jets in Florida at the end of January, was named to the second-team and is the first Jets safety since Kerry Rhodes to earn an All-Pro selection (2006). The second-year player led the defense with 13 tackles for loss/no gain, 8.5 tackles for loss and 13 tackles on third/fourth down preventing conversion.

The LSU product totaled 112 tackles, which equals LaRon Landry's 112 total in 2012. The last time a Green & White safety had more tackles was Erik Coleman with 121 in 2005.

Top Photos of Pro Bowl Safety Jamal Adams

Best Images of the Second-Year Safety During His 2018 Pro Bowl Season

E_MK4_2265
1 / 50
E_1D2_6795
2 / 50
E_MKII5211
3 / 50
E_MKII4774
4 / 50
E_MKII4590
5 / 50
E_MKII3677
6 / 50
E_MKII8563
7 / 50
E_MKII0665
8 / 50
E_MKII3168
9 / 50
E_MKII0614
10 / 50
E_MKII1003
11 / 50
E_MKII1941
12 / 50
E_MKII2522
13 / 50
E_MKII0758
14 / 50
E_MKII0172
15 / 50
E_MKII0596
16 / 50
E_MK4_1910
17 / 50
E_MKII0210
18 / 50
E_MK211098
19 / 50
E_MK211133
20 / 50
E_MK2_8500
21 / 50
E_MK4_1851
22 / 50
E_MK211122
23 / 50
E_MK4_2547
24 / 50
E_MK4_0918
25 / 50
E_MK2_1705
26 / 50
E_DSC01113
27 / 50
E_MK2_1558
28 / 50
E_MK2_5548
29 / 50
E_MK2_1329
30 / 50
E_MK2_3290
31 / 50
E_DSC01104
32 / 50
E_MK2_0572
33 / 50
E_CPS22258
34 / 50
E_1D2_7346
35 / 50
E_CPS22246
36 / 50
E_CPS12526
37 / 50
E_CPS12543
38 / 50
E_A9100110
39 / 50
E_CPS11476
40 / 50
E_CPS11820
41 / 50
E_A9I04450
42 / 50
E_A9I04934
43 / 50
E_CPS10517
44 / 50
E_CPS11441
45 / 50
E_A9I05410
46 / 50
E_1D2_4860
47 / 50
E_1D2_6880
48 / 50
E_5D4_0242
49 / 50
E_1D2_4832
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets WR Corey Davis Won't Make Titans Game 'Any Bigger Than What It Is'

Former Tennessee Wideout Says QB Zach Wilson "Staying Confident, Poised"
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'A Lot of Light at the End of the Tunnel'

HC Robert Saleh Says Rookie Need to Trust His Footwork and Play Smarter
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Titans - Wednesday

WRs Elijah Moore & Jeff Smith DNP Due to Concussion; S Marcus Maye (Ankle) DNP
news

Jets vs. Titans | 3 Things to Know

Corey Davis Faces His Former Team; Jets DL Faces Tough Test in RB Derrick Henry
news

Jets S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman Return to Practice

Both Safeties Were Placed on Injured Reserve in September 
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Titans

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 4 Home Game
news

Quinnen Williams Gives His Time and Heart to Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer

The Jets and Their Third-Year D-Lineman Join the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer
news

John Franklin-Myers Loves His Role as Starter/Contributor on Jets D-Line

He Leads the D in Sacks but His Biggest Goal Is to 'Get Better and See How I Can Help My Teammates'
news

Josh Johnson Has Been Around the Block and Around the NFL

Jets' Veteran QB: Zach Wilson Is Doing It the Right Way
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Rebound & John Franklin-Myers 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review Talk About Where the Jets Can Go From Here
news

First Look | Jets vs. Titans

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 4 Against Mike Vrabel, Julio Jones & Co.
news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game
Advertising