Jets Returner Andre Roberts Name First-Team All-Pro, Safety Jamal Adams Gets Second-Team Honors

Roberts is the first Jet to make the first-team AP All-Pro since Darrelle Revis in 2011. Roberts, who earned first-team honors as a kick returner, led the NFL in kickoff yards (1,174) and his 1,498 total return yards were the fifth-most in franchise history. The nine-year veteran ranked atop the NFL with a 14.1-yard punt return average and finished second with a 29.4-yard kick return average. Roberts was invited to his first Pro Bowl in December and will represent the Green & White in Orlando as a specialist.