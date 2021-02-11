Jets Retain Brant Boyer as Special Teams Coordinator

Senior Defensive Assistant/Cornerbacks Coach - Tony Oden

Oden spent the 2020 season as the 49ers' defensive backs/cornerbacks coach, serving on the same staff as HC Robert Saleh. Oden spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Dolphins as their safeties and defensive backs coach. Miami ranked No. 2 in the NFL in the 2018 season with 21 interceptions, the most by the Dolphins in a single season since 2003. That year, the secondary, led by Xavien Howard and rookie S Minkah Fitzpatrick, registered 17 of the 21 INTs. Oden worked with the Lions from 2014-17 as their DBs/CBs coach, and Detroit had 58 INTs in that span, the ninth-most in the NFL.

Safeties Coach - Marquand Manuel

Manuel spent the 2020 season as the Eagles' defensive backs coach. He began his coaching career with the Seahawks -- where he served on the same staff with Saleh -- from 2012, as an assistant special teams coach, to 2014, as an assistant secondary coach. He took a job with the Falcons in 2015 as their secondary coach and was Atlanta's defensive coordinator from 2017-18 before joining Philadelphia. A sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2002, Manuel played eight seasons in the NFL (six teams) and had 368 tackles, 2 INTs, 16 PDs, 1 TD and 4 FF in 116 games (58 starts).

Linebackers Coach - Mike Rutenberg

Rutenberg spent the 2020 season as the 49ers' passing-game specialist after seven seasons with the Jaguars. He served on both staffs with Saleh. Rutenberg was Jacksonville's assistant linebackers coach (2018-19) and defensive assistant (2013-17). In the 2018 season, LBs Telvin Smith Sr. (134) and Myles Jack (107) each recorded career highs in tackles. Smith's 134 tackles ranked No. 6 in the NFL. Rutenberg first entered the NFL with Washington as its player personnel intern (2003) and the assistant to Head Coach Joe Gibbs (2004-05).

Assistant Offensive Line Coach - Jake Moreland

Moreland was Western Michigan's offensive coordinator since the spring of 2018 (he was the co-offensive coordinator in the 2017 season). He spent the 2017-19 seasons overseeing the offensive line before shifting to the tight ends for the 2020 season. Moreland played tight end for WMU from 1996-99 and also served as the team's tight ends coach from 2005-11. The Broncos ranked third in the Mid-American Conference in scoring offense (33.1 points per game) and second in total offense (445.7 yards per game) in the 2019 season.