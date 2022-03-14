Jets Reportedly 'Strike' Early in Free Agency

The NFL's two-day negotiating period began Monday at noon and the league's new year will officially begin on March 16. While no prospective unrestricted free agent is permitted to sign a contract with a new club until Wednesday at 4 p.m., there were reports of a key Jets' re-signing and huge additions along the offensive line and at tight end.

Braxton Berrios went to social media and enthusiastically declared he would return for a third season with the Green & White. Named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press and a Pro Bowl alternate for his special teams prowess last season, Berrios was the NFL's leading kickoff returner (30.4 yards/return) and No. 3 punt return (13.4 yards/return, at least 15 returns). Berrios also had his best offensive campaign, hauling in 46 receptions for 431 yards with 2 TDs. Against the Buccaneers in Week 17, Berrios had a 102-yard kick return go for a score against Jacksonville and became the first receiver in franchise history to score a rushing TD and a receiving TD in the same game.

"Obviously, Braxton has been awesome since we brought him in and he's an asset to this team and for us," GM Joe Douglas said at the NFL Combine on March 2. "It's important to keep the guys that do things the right way and carry themselves the right way."

The Berrios news came shortly after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Douglas had agreed to a three-year deal with 49ers Pro Bowl G Laken Tomlinson. The Jets know Tomlinson well -- OL coach/run game coordinator John Benton and OC Mike LaFleur and HC Robert Saleh were in San Francisco for the first three seasons (2017-20) of Tomlinson's tenure in NorCal. A first-round pick of the Lions in 2015, Tomlinson, a Duke product, was traded to San Francisco on Aug. 31, 2017. Having appeared in 112 regular-season games, Tomlinson has made 104 starts. He also has valuable postseason experience, having played in seven playoff contests.