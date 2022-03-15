Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary in Free Agency

CB D.J. Reed Played for HC Robert Saleh With the 49ers; S Jordan Whitehead Is a Big Hitter in the Back End

Mar 15, 2022 at 05:30 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

reed-whitehead-thumb
Associated Press

After attacking the offense early during the NFL's two-day negotiating window, the Jets turned to the secondary on Day 2 on Tuesday, while reportedly agreeing to terms with S Jordan Whitehead and CB D.J. Reed.

Having already re-signed safeties Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks, the Jets looked south and grabbed talented young S Jordan Whitehead from Tampa Bay, according to ESPN New York's Rich Cimini. Whitehead (24) lined up in 14 games for the Buccaneers last season while amassing 67 tackles, 8 PDs and 2 INTs. A fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Whitehead, a Pittsburgh product, played four seasons in Tampa and had 276 tackles (206 solos), 25 PDs, 5 INTs and 2 sacks while appearing in 59 contests (55 starts). Whitehead, 5-11, 200, is a big hitter who thrives in the box and demonstrated his toughness by playing with a torn labrum in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

After starting his career playing under Robert Saleh in San Francisco, Reed will continue his pro journey under Saleh with the Jets. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the sides have reached a three-year deal.

Reed, originally a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018, is, a Kansas State product. He appeared in 31 games for the 49ers over two seasons while registering 51 tackles, 2 PDs, 1 FF and 1 FR. After being waived by San Francisco, Reed was claimed by Seattle before the 2020 season. Over 24 games in two seasons with the 'Hawks, Reed started 22 games and totaled 123 tackles, 17 PDs and 4 INTs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed's 69 solo tackles last season ranked tied for third among all cornerbacks and he was given an 85.8 grade for his run defense and a 78.6 overall mark.

After playing at Independence HS in Bakersfield, CA, Reed had zero offers from Division I schools and walked on at Fresno State before transferring to Cerritos College (Norwalk, CA). He transferred to Kansas State and went on to earn All-America honors at kick returner in 2017 when he averaged the second-best mark in the nation, 34.2 yards, on 17 kick returns. Reed's 14.9-yard average on punt returns tied for sixth in school history and ranked second nationally. During the '17 campaign, he also produced 47 tackles, 4 INTs, 9 PDs, 2 FR and 1 FF.

Reed (5-9, 194), who has experience playing both outside and inside, joins a young cornerback group that includes Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols and Javelin Guidry.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Braxton Berrios: Jets Are 'a Great, Great Destination for Me'

Wideout Plans to Work Out With QB Zach Wilson Next Week
news

Jets Re-Sign S Lamarcus Joyner

Veteran Safety Tore His Triceps Tendon in Season Opener in 2021
news

Jets Re-Sign WR-KR Braxton Berrios

All-Pro Kickoff Returner Is Back with the Green & White
news

Jets Reportedly 'Strike' Early in Free Agency

WR-KR Braxton Berrios Sticks With Jets; ESPN's Adam Schefter Says 49ers Pro Bowl OL Laken Tomlinson and Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah On the Way
news

What Might the Jets Do as the NFL's Free Agency Period Opens?

Green Flag Drops on Start of Negotiations Monday and the Signing Period Begins Wednesday
news

Jets Mock Draft 8.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Adding Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum in Round 1

NFL Network, CBS Sports Has Joe Douglas Adding Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson at No. 10
news

What Do You Expect From the Jets in Free Agency?

Joe Douglas Enters NFL Free Agency with Fourth-Most Cap Room According to OvertheCap.com 
news

Jim Richards, DB & Special-Teamer for Jets' Super Bowl Team, Has Died

He Delayed Army Commitments and Start of His Engineering Career for 2 Glorious Seasons with Green & White
news

Robert Saleh and Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches

Ben Wilkerson, Greg Scruggs, Nathaniel Willingham, Dan Shamash Join HC's 2nd-Year Staff
news

Jets Free Agency | Young Pieces at DB Could Be Supplemented for '22

Patriots' J.C. Jackson, Saints' Marcus Williams Headline Options in Secondary
Advertising