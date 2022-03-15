Jets Get Defensive, Reportedly Add Two Pieces to the Secondary in Free Agency

Reed, originally a fifth-round pick of the 49ers in 2018, is, a Kansas State product. He appeared in 31 games for the 49ers over two seasons while registering 51 tackles, 2 PDs, 1 FF and 1 FR. After being waived by San Francisco, Reed was claimed by Seattle before the 2020 season. Over 24 games in two seasons with the 'Hawks, Reed started 22 games and totaled 123 tackles, 17 PDs and 4 INTs.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reed's 69 solo tackles last season ranked tied for third among all cornerbacks and he was given an 85.8 grade for his run defense and a 78.6 overall mark.

After playing at Independence HS in Bakersfield, CA, Reed had zero offers from Division I schools and walked on at Fresno State before transferring to Cerritos College (Norwalk, CA). He transferred to Kansas State and went on to earn All-America honors at kick returner in 2017 when he averaged the second-best mark in the nation, 34.2 yards, on 17 kick returns. Reed's 14.9-yard average on punt returns tied for sixth in school history and ranked second nationally. During the '17 campaign, he also produced 47 tackles, 4 INTs, 9 PDs, 2 FR and 1 FF.