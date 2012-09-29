Jets Replay Will Recap Week 4

After the Jets and 49ers finish their battle at MetLife Stadium, make sure you tune in to "Jets Replay" on newyorkjets.com. Our official postgame show is brought to you by your local Tri-State BMW centers.

If you have downloaded the Jets App, you will be able to watch the show when we are live. We are scheduled to broadcast from outside the Jets locker room 20 minutes after the final gun.

You will hear from players and coaches as we'll provide a comprehensive wrap of Week 4. If you tuned in live following the Green & White's Week 1 rout of the Bills, you heard from a number of Jets including offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, S Yeremiah Bell and WR Stephen Hill.

In addition to recapping Sunday's game with reaction and highlights, we'll analyze the stats and take a look around the NFL at some of the early matchups including the Bills, Patriots.

Fan questions/comments — from CoveritLive, @nyjets and Facebook.com/Jets — will be integrated throughout the program.