Jets Release Veteran Tight End Ryan Griffin

The Jets have released veteran tight end Ryan Griffin. He departs a week after the club signed two younger veteran TEs in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Griffin, who turned 32 in January, entered the NFL as Houston's sixth-round pick, 201st overall, in the 2013 draft out of Connecticut. After six seasons with the Texans, he returned east to sign with the Jets as a street free agent in 2019.

Although the 6-6, 255-pounder spent time on Injured Reserve at the end of the '19 and '21 seasons, he was a solid contributor. In his first season with the Jets, he posted 34 receptions for 320 yards, both second-best season totals in his pro career, and caught a career-high five touchdown passes, including a game-high two in the midseason loss at Jacksonville.

Also vs. the Jaguars on that late October day, Griffin caught five passes on five targets, four for first downs. And he added a two-point conversion catch to his haul, with his 14 points the fourth-most by a tight end in a game in franchise history.