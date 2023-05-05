Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for the Jets Free Agents and Rookie Minicamp Numbers

May 05, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

***All Numbers Subject to Change***

The Jets have released the jersey numbers for their veteran additions and rookie minicamp.

None of the drafted rookies will wear their college numbers at rookie minicamp. DL Will McDonald IV, who wore No. 9 at Iowa State, will wear No. 99. Joe Tippmann will wear No. 66 after wearing No. 75 at Wisconsin. Carter Warren wore No. 77 in college, but he will wear No. 67. RB Israel Abanikanda's will wear No. 25 after wearing No. 2 at Pitt. LB Zaire Barnes will wear No. 53 (wore No. 3 at Western Michigan), S Jarrick Bernard Converse's No. 24 at LSU and Oklahoma State is retired by the Green & White (Darrelle Revis) and will wear No. 29. TE Zack Kuntz will wear No. 81 (wore No. 80 at Old Dominion and No. 82 at Penn State).

As noted in his press conference, new QB Aaron Rodgers will wear No. 8 with the Green & White after wearing No. 12 for the first 18 years of his career. WR Allen Lazard, who wore No. 13 with the Packers, will wear No. 10 with the Jets since 13 is a retired number for the Jets (Don Maynard). Fellow WR Mecole Hardman, who wore No. 4 at Georgia (worn by D.J. Reed) and No. 17 with the Chiefs (worn by WR Garrett Wilson) will wear No. 6. Other offensive players wearing new numbers are QB Tim Boyle (No. 7), OL Billy Turner (No. 54) and OL Trystan Colon (No. 65). Both OL Wes Schweitzer (No. 71) and WR Randall Cobb (No. 18) will keep their numbers from their previous teams.

S Chuck Clark, who wore No. 36 with the Ravens, will wear No. 23 with the Green & White. Other defensive acquisitions who will wear new numbers in their new threads include DL Quinton Jefferson (No. 93) and DL Isaiah Mack (No. 97).

P Thomas Morstead will wear No. 5.

Veterans on the Jets with new numbers are T Duane Brown (No. 71, now No. 76), K Greg Zuerlein (No. 6, now No. 9) and WR Diontae Spencer (No. 85, now No. 14).

Here are the number changes leading up to the 2023 season. (All numbers are subject to change.)

Draft Picks (Rookie Minicamp Numbers)

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
DL Will McDonald IV99
C Joe Tippmann66
T Carter Warren67
RB Israel Abanikanda25
LB Zaire Barnes53
S Jarrick Bernard-Converse29
TE Zack Kuntz81

Undrafted Free Agents (Rookie Minicamp Numbers)

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
DE Deslin Alexandre98
WR Jason Brownlee16
LB Claudin Cherelus41
S Trey Dean38
RB Travis Dye35
WR Xavier Gipson19
LB Maalik Hall46
TE E.J. Jenkins49
LB Caleb Johnson43
OL Brent Laing63
CB Derrick Langford36
WR T.J. Luther85
S Marquis Waters40

Veteran Additions

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
P Thomas Morstead5
WR Mecole Hardman Jr.6
QB Tim Boyle7
QB Aaron Rodgers8
WR Allen Lazard10
WR Randall Cobb18
S Chuck Clark23
OL Billy Turner54
OL Trystan Colon65
OL Wes Schweitzer71
DL Quinton Jefferson93
DL Isaiah Mack97

Veterans with New Numbers

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
K Greg Zeurlein9
WR Diontae Spencer14
T Duane Brown76

Reserve/Future Numbers

Table inside Article
PlayerNumber
QB Chris Streveler15
DB Craig James31
DB Jimmy Moreland33
DL Marquiss Spencer51
LB Chazz Surratt55
OL Chris Glaser64
WR Malik Taylor86

