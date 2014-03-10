Jets Release Santonio Holmes

Mar 10, 2014 at 08:08 AM
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Wide receiver Santonio Holmes was released today.

Acquired for a fifth-round pick from the Steelers (No. 155 overall) four years ago, Holmes made an immediate impact for New York's AFC representative after serving a four-game suspension to start the 2010 season. Appearing in 15 contests (12 regular season three postseason), Holmes caught 61 balls for 873 yards with 8 TDs. He followed that up by tying for a career-high with 8 TDs in 2011.

"I appreciate Tone's contributions over the last four seasons," head coach Rex Ryan said in a statement. "I've always admired his knack for making the clutch play. He's a tremendous competitor who wants the ball in his hands when the game is on the line. I wish him nothing but the best."

Numerous media outlets have reported the Jets will save an additional $8.3 million with the release of Holmes. A controversial figure at times, Tone was a mainstay in the community with his III and Long Foundation in honor of his son T.J. with the mission of helping in the research and finding a cure for sickle cell disease, his trips to Africa, and camps, and also with his support of his teammates.

Holmes, who averaged 19.8 yards a reception in 2013, let the Jets with nine receptions of 20 yards. Jets GM John Idzik has said an "emphasis" will be placed on upgrading the offensive skill positions and the WR free agency market is scheduled to include Eric Decker, Golden Tate, Hakeem Nicks, Emmanuel Sanders, James Jones, Julian Edelman and Sidney Rice. This WR draft class is also loaded with talent and the Jets not only own the 18th overall selection, but could have four of the top 80 overall.

