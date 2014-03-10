Jets Release Santonio Holmes

Numerous media outlets have reported the Jets will save an additional $8.3 million with the release of Holmes. A controversial figure at times, Tone was a mainstay in the community with his III and Long Foundation in honor of his son T.J. with the mission of helping in the research and finding a cure for sickle cell disease, his trips to Africa, and camps, and also with his support of his teammates.

Holmes, who averaged 19.8 yards a reception in 2013, let the Jets with nine receptions of 20 yards. Jets GM John Idzik has said an "emphasis" will be placed on upgrading the offensive skill positions and the WR free agency market is scheduled to include Eric Decker, Golden Tate, Hakeem Nicks, Emmanuel Sanders, James Jones, Julian Edelman and Sidney Rice. This WR draft class is also loaded with talent and the Jets not only own the 18th overall selection, but could have four of the top 80 overall.