Jets Release RB Le'Veon Bell

General Manager Joe Douglas Announced the Move in a Statement on Tuesday Night

Oct 13, 2020 at 09:19 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ4_0193-bell-thumb

The Jets announced Tuesday evening the release of RB Le'Veon Bell.

"After having conversations with Le'Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le'Veon," GM Joe Douglas said. "The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."

Limited to two games this season, Bell rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries and added 39 yards on 3 receptions. He sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Bills and missed three games before returning to action against the Cardinals. Against Arizona, Bell rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries.

A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-team All-Pro, Bell signed with the Jets on March 14, 2019. Bell, the fastest player in NFL history to reach 5,000 rushing yards and 2,500 receiving yards, led the Green & White with 789 yards on the ground last season and scored three touchdowns. He tallied 461 yards on 66 receptions, registering 1 receiving touchdown.

Veteran Frank Gore is the club's leading rusher this season with 204 yards and La'Mical Perine, a fourth-round pick from Florida, is expected to see more time in the weeks ahead.

