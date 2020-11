White (6-5, 218) signed to the active roster for the Week 9 matchup against the Patriots. He started the season on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster for the first three games and was released Oct. 1 before he re-signed to the P-squad Oct. 5. He was then called up for the Jets' Week 5 and 6 games against the Cardinals and Dolphins before he was cut and re-signed to the practice squad.