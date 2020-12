Castillo (5-11, 184) signed with the Green & White's practice squad on Oct. 14 and was signed to the active roster Oct. 31. He made 8 of 15 field-goal attempts (61.5%) in six games including a long of 55. He converted 6 of 7 extra-point attempts. Castillo, who originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2014, had stints in the XFL, Alliance of American Football and Canadian Football League.