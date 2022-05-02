Jets Receive High Marks on 2022 NFL Draft Grades

• Nate Davis, USA Today, Grade A+: "It may seem easy or even lazy to praise the team that had three-first round selections, and that's partly attributable to the Jets 2021 record. But it goes deeper than that. GM Joe Douglas fully reaped the rewards this year of offloading S Jamal Adams and QB Sam Darnold – players he didn't draft – which is really why the Jets had so much draft capital. And it sure appeared that Douglas leveraged it wisely. If the Jets ever are going to get off the tarmac, Douglas' past two drafts will almost certainly be the primary reason."

• Chris Trapasso, CBSsports.com, Grade B+: "With an abundance of picks, the Jets were positioned to crush this draft. I like what they did. But not as much as the masses."

• Mel Kiper, ESPN, Grade A: "The Jets selected my top-ranked corner in Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner (4) and my top-ranked wideout in Garrett Wilson (10), each of whom have All-Pro skill sets. Then they moved back into Round 1 to take Jermaine Johnson II (26), who had fallen down the board. He is a really solid, all-around defensive end who had 12 sacks last season and was the best prospect at the Senior Bowl [where the Jets coaching staff worked the weeklong event] in January. And still, Douglas & Co. had an early-second round pick to get a good player, and they landed my top-ranked running back, Breece Hall. That's three of my top prospects at their respective positions drafted by the Jets -- and an awesome class from Douglas. Overall, this is one of the best groups of 2022."