Jets Re-Sign WR Vyncint Smith 

Smith (6-3, 202), who was set to become a restricted free agent March 17, played in seven games for the Jets last season. He underwent core-muscle surgery in August and was placed on injured reserve to start the season. He took 50 snaps on offense in addition to 45 special teams snaps and had 1 catch for 13 yards. Smith originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Limestone in 2018 and joined the Green & White in Sept. 2019 when GM Joe Douglas signed him off Houston's practice squad. Smith has 23 receptions, 329 yards and 1 TD in 27 career games (5 starts). He also has three rushes for 52 yards and one score. Over the course of two seasons with the Jets, he's returned 12 kicks averaged 26.8 yards per return.