Jets Re-Sign WR Vyncint Smith 

Joe Douglas Re-Signs Veteran Wideout Who Was Set to Become RFA 

Mar 13, 2021 at 03:47 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_0411-smith-thumb

The Jets have re-signed WR Vyncint Smith.

Smith (6-3, 202), who was set to become a restricted free agent March 17, played in seven games for the Jets last season. He underwent core-muscle surgery in August and was placed on injured reserve to start the season. He took 50 snaps on offense in addition to 45 special teams snaps and had 1 catch for 13 yards. Smith originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Limestone in 2018 and joined the Green & White in Sept. 2019 when GM Joe Douglas signed him off Houston's practice squad. Smith has 23 receptions, 329 yards and 1 TD in 27 career games (5 starts). He also has three rushes for 52 yards and one score. Over the course of two seasons with the Jets, he's returned 12 kicks averaged 26.8 yards per return.

Related Content

news

What Do You Expect from Joe Douglas, Jets in Free Agency?

NFL Top FAs Include Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett, Packers' Aaron Jones and Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster
news

Jets Free Agency | In the Market for 'Dynamic Playmakers'

Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster Headline WR Class That Includes Curtis Samuel, Will Fuller and Others
news

Inside the Numbers: What Could Jets Get for 2nd Overall Draft Pick?

Green & White's Haul Would Be Big, and Even Bigger if Trading Partner Wants a Franchise QB
news

Jets Hire Dr. Brad DeWeese to Head New Athletic Care and Performance Department

DeWeese: This Will Be a Player-Centric System That Emphasizes Speed and Targeted Training
news

Jets Announce 5 Hires to Athletic Care and Performance Department

Highly Decorated Dr. Brad DeWeese to Lead Department
news

Peter Schrager of NFL Network Likes 4 Free Agents for the Jets

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Carl Lawson Could Be Options for Joe Douglas in NFL Free Agency
news

Jets' 2021 Draft Pick Positions: Five Selections in Top 86

No Compensatory Choices for Green & White for Fourth Consecutive Draft
news

Jets Free Agency | In Search of a Consistent Pass Rush

Will Green & White Add a UFA Edge Rusher to the Mix Alongside Their Emerging DL Standout?
news

Where Are They Now: Jeff Richardson

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Michigan State
news

Jets Are Well-Positioned for NFL Free Agency

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh on the Search for "Explosive, Dynamic Playmakers" Who Are Culture Fits 
news

Notebook: Jets DT Quinnen Williams Embraced Leadership Advice From Kobe Bryant

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Laud Analytics Team; ESPN's Mel Kiper Bullish on Three Position Groups 
Advertising