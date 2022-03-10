Jets Re-Sign S Will Parks

Joe Douglas Claimed Veteran Safety in December

Mar 10, 2022 at 06:19 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have re-signed S Will Parks.

Parks was claimed by the Jets December 21st and started in two of the team's final three games. He had 9 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and a pass defense. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 out of Arizona, he played four seasons in Denver before a stint with the Eagles in 2020. Parks was a part of three organizations in 2021 before joining the Green & White – Chiefs, 49ers and Dolphins. He has 189 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 14 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks in 76 games (20 starts).

Parks is the second player to re-sign with the team before free agency begins as GM Joe Douglas reportedly re-signed OL Conor McDermott Wednesday. The legal tampering period begins March 14th before the new league year commences March 16th at 4 p.m.

