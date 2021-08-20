Jets Re-Sign S Bennett Jackson, Place S Zane Lewis on IR

Veteran Safety Appeared in Four Games for Jets in 2020

Aug 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SNY_0222-jackson-thumb

The Jets have re-signed S Bennett Jackson and placed S Zane Lewis on injured reserve.

Jackson (6-0, 192) was released by the Green & White Aug. 17. A sixth-round pick of the Giants in 2014, he appeared in four games for the Jets in the 2020 season and took 48 special teams snaps before he was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. He's spent the last two seasons on and off the team's active roster and first joined the club as a waiver claim in September 2019.

Jackson also had a stint with the Ravens in 2019 before returning to the Green & White that December and re-signing with the team in March 2020.

Lewis (6-1, 190), who was converting from CB to S, tore his patella tendon and sprained his MCL during a special teams period. He signed a reserve/future deal in January after spending most of the 2020 season on the Green & White's practice squad. He originally signed with the Cardinals May 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of the Air Force Academy.

