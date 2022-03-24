Jets Re-Sign QB Joe Flacco

The Jets have re-signed QB Joe Flacco.

Flacco (6-6, 245) first joined the Jets in 2020 and started four games. He completed 55.2% of his passes and threw for 864 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He signed with Philadelphia last offseason. GM Joe Douglas then traded for the veteran quarterback in October 2021. Flacco played in two games (one start) in 2021, throwing for 338 yards and 3 TDs while completing 64.3% of his passes.

He was Baltimore's starting QB for the first 11 seasons of his NFL career, completing 61.7% of his passes for 38,245 yards and 212 TDs to 136 INTs. He had a passer rating of 84.1 and a won-loss record of 96-67. Flacco played in Denver in 2019 and sustained a neck injury that cut short his season. He's thrown for 41,269 yards in his career, 227 TDs and 144 INTs while completing 61.7% of his passes.