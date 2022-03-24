Jets Re-Sign OL Dan Feeney

The Jets have re-signed OL Dan Feeney.

Feeney (6-4, 310) played in 16 games for the Green & White last season and started five games (technically). He played one full game at left guard and two at center. Against the Buccaneers in Week 17, his 92.8 Pro Football Focus run-block ranked first among interior OL. Feeney took 184 snaps on offense and 56 on special teams.

He first signed with the Green & White last March after starting all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers each season from 2018-20. He was drafted in the third round in 2017 out of Indiana and played all three interior positions -- left guard, center and right guard. He also had experience playing tackle in college.