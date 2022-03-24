Jets Re-Sign OL Dan Feeney

Veteran Lineman Started 3 Games on Green & White O-Line in 2021

Mar 24, 2022 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

DanFeeney_16x9

The Jets have re-signed OL Dan Feeney. 

Feeney (6-4, 310) played in 16 games for the Green & White last season and started five games (technically). He played one full game at left guard and two at center. Against the Buccaneers in Week 17, his 92.8 Pro Football Focus run-block ranked first among interior OL. Feeney took 184 snaps on offense and 56 on special teams.

He first signed with the Green & White last March after starting all 16 games for the Los Angeles Chargers each season from 2018-20. He was drafted in the third round in 2017 out of Indiana and played all three interior positions -- left guard, center and right guard. He also had experience playing tackle in college. 

Overall, Feeney has started in 62 of the 79 games he's played in over six seasons. He took snaps at all three interior positions as a rookie in 2017, was the Chargers' starting LG in '18 and '19. He then started all 16 games at cente3r in 2020 before one at LG and two at C in 2021.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

Jets Re-Sign QB Joe Flacco

Veteran Signal-Caller Started 1 Game for Green & White in 2021
news

How Does New TE Tyler Conklin Love the Jets? Let Him Count the Ways

Coming Off a Career Year with Vikes, He Can't Wait to Get Going with Zach Wilson, C.J. Uzomah and OC Mike LaFleur
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Gunn

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Lineman from Pitt
news

Notebook | Jets Filled Holes on Offense and Defense in Free Agency

QB Zach Wilson Gets More Tools in OL Laken Tomlinson; TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin 
news

Jets DE Jacob Martin: 'I Love Everything About This Organization'

Signed in Free Agency, Young Edge Rusher Fits HC Robert Saleh's D-Line Blueprint
news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Played in 9 Games in 2021
news

4 Glimpses into New Jets G Laken Tomlinson's Approach to Football and Life

He's Seemingly Indestructible on the Field and Has Several Community-Minded Pursuits off the Field
news

Jets QB Mike White Signs RFA Tender

Former Cowboys QB Joined Cam Newton As First 2 Players in NFL History to Throw for More than 400 Yards in First Career Start; Threw for 405 Yards, 3 TDs in Win vs. Bengals
news

Jets' New CB D.J. Reed: 'My Story, I'm Still Writing It'

Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Played Under Robert Saleh From 2018-19
news

Jets Re-Sign OL Conor McDermott

Veteran O-Lineman Started 3 Games in 2021, Had Touchdown Reception vs. Jacksonville 
news

6 Things to Know About Just-Signed Jets TE C.J. Uzomah

He Played QB in High School, Loves Games and Puzzles and 'Plays with Tremendous Energy'
Advertising