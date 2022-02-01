Jets RBs Look Ahead: Michael Carter Ready to Build on 'Physical' Culture Set in 2021

'21: Lead Horse Emerges From Pack

When looking at the Jets running backs last training camp, most expected a by-committee approach in the backfield, which happened to a degree. Carter, Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson each had at least 60 carries, but Carter emerged as the team's lead back.

The rookie led the team with 147 rushes, 639 yards (4.3 avg) and 4 rushing touchdowns. He also led the running backs with 36 catches, but Johnson led the backs with 372 receiving yards and 2 TDs on 34 receptions. Carter had 325 yards. Carter took his game to another level in Weeks 7-11 before sustaining an ankle injury, averaging 101 scrimmage yards per game (53 rushing yards, 48.8 receiving yards).

"For me, personally, I think it was after we played New England the first time," he said about when he began to feel comfortable. "I was like, 'OK, I can do something with this.' We played Carolina and I'm not going to lie, I was like, 'Man, it's going to be like this every week?' I think over time, we got better as a team, we just jelled better and better and we've had really great moments and moments we can improve on."

Johnson also did some good things for the Green & White 2021, showing off his burst and speed as well as some pop finishing his runs. He did, however, have some drops -- one in each of the team's first three possessions against the Saints in Week 14. After the game, Johnson took responsibility and said: "They hit my hands, I dropped them. What else is there to say? I can make those catches and I believe in myself to make those catches. But I just didn't get my eyes to the ball and look it all the way in. I told Zach [Wilson] that was completely on me. … If it touches my hands, I need to bring them in. Simple as that."

Coleman, the elder statesmen of the bunch, continued to show his gas throughout the season. The Green & White also incorporated Austin Walter, a quicker back, who found some success.