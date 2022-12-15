Jets RB Zonovan 'Bam' Knight Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Jets RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week after his standout rushing performance on the road against the Bills in Week 14.

In a 20-12 loss to Buffalo at Highmark Stadium last Sunday, Knight rushed for 71 yards on 17 attempts and scored on a 13-yard touchdown run for his first NFL TD. In his second career start and his third appearance, Knight has gone over 75 yards from scrimmage in each game.

"He's a good back," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He's explosive and runs hard. If he sees a crease, he can hit it. He gets vertical pretty quickly. As violently as he runs, he's — knock on wood, I don't want to jinx him — but he's been good with ball protection and security. So, he's a good one."

Trailing by 7, the Jets drove 72 yards in 10 plays on the first drive of the third quarter, capped by Knight's touchdown run. The N.C. State product rushed for 28 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per rush in the third quarter.