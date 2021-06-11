Jets RB Tevin Coleman Still Has the Drive: 'I've Got a Lot Left in My Tank'

Coleman is well aware of what it means that he's one of the few veteran 49ers to drive to the Jets via the free agency road this offseason.

"It's definitely big and I'm glad that he did pick me to have that role and get some of the young guys right in how we practice, how we do things and what the standard is," he said. "I'm getting those young dudes right right now, trying to get 'em right with the standard and right with how to practice and how Robert wants things."

How the Jets' (mostly) young RB room gets to split up the reps, in next week's mandatory full-squad minicamp, in training camp, and in the preseason and regular-season games ahead, has yet to be determined. Ty Johnson, Josh Adams and La'Mical Perine each showed flashes last season on the Jets, and then the Green & White added North Carolina RB Michael Carter in the draft and acquired another player on waivers with some SF/Saleh experience in first-year man Austin Walter.

Coleman deflected questions about him being the Jets' new bellcow back or even the first out of the gate in an RB-by-committee approach this season. But he has the experience and production to stake his claim when it's time. He's got healthy career averages of 4.2 yards/carry and 10.5 yards/catch and has scored 36 touchdowns (24 rushing, 12 receiving). And he says he's "back to 100 percent" healthwise.