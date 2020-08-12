Jets RB Ready to Show This Is the Best Le'Veon Bell Who's Ever Played

After running behind 11 different OL starters last season and 9 different OL combinations, Bell should benefit from Joe Douglas' offseason line facelift. He remains a versatile weapon and the Jets plan on taking advantage of his unique skill set.

"I think Le'Veon can help in so many ways and we've seen it in the past," Darnold said. "He's so good out of the backfield catching the ball, he can line up as a receiver and run so many routes and catch the football. But let's not forget what he does best which is run the football. There are so many different ways he can help us win. It'll be fun to game plan things for him that we feel like we will be able to take advantage of because he's got such a wide skill set of things that he can do."

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters that he did a "bad job" early last season of forcing the action with Bell when opponents keyed on him with Darnold out of the lineup. As a result, the sturdy Bell took unnecessary punishment and Gase said the Jets have to be wise the way he is used in order to keep him healthy for 16-plus games.

"We have to do a good job of getting him some open lanes, we have to make sure we have to do a better job of scheming some things up for him to make sure he is the primary guy on some of the passing game stuff," Gase said. "We're going to be able to do a lot more with him and I think with him being in this system another year, I think he's going to be able to communicate with the offensive line, quarterback, tight ends that, 'Hey, this is what I need here.'"

Bell needed to challenge himself this offseason differently. He changed his mindset, competing against himself and going the extra round. He took up boxing, regularly participating in late-night sessions to push himself to another level.