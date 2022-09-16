Jets RB Michael Carter Impressed with the Mindset of Rookies Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson

Thoughtful and direct, Jets' second-year RB Michael Carter is one of the team's young leaders who is tuned in to the challenges being faced by his even less-experienced teammates. It's a rookie group that experienced its baptism of fire in last week's season-opening loss to Baltimore.

On offense, that group includes Carter's backfield running mate Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and tackle Max Mitchell.

"It was really cool," Carter said about the play of those rooks. "And one thing I want to say about Garrett is that he came from a school [Ohio State] where he got the ball a lot and also Breece [Iowa State], and so I think that the transition is you have to do your best with the ball when you get it. You don't get as many chances in the pros as you did in college."

Carter learned the value of waiting his turn and then taking advantage when he shared the ball at North Carolina with RBs Javonte Williams and Antonio Williams in a three-man rotation.