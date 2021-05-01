Jets RB Michael Carter: 'Good Things Come to Those Who Wait'

North Carolina Standout Shared Backfield with Denver Broncos Draftee Javonte Williams 

May 01, 2021 at 06:50 PM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

AP_19328038924251-carter-thumb
Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Michael Carter oozes confidence.

"I should have gone yesterday," said the running back out of North Carolina selected by the Jets No. 107 overall on Saturday on the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft. "But good things come to those who wait. I'm happy to be a Jet."

The selection of Carter was the fourth offensive player the Jets selected before the team tabbed Auburn linebacker Jamien Sherwood early in the fifth round.

Carter (5-8, 200) stood tall as the starter for the Tar Heels and served as a team captain last season as a senior. He had 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season, finishing with 1,245 yards on 156 carries (8 yards/carry) and 9 touchdowns, and added 267 yards and 2 more TDs on 25 catches (10.7 yards/catch).

He has an explosive running style and shared rushing duties at UNC with Javonte Williams, who was drafted by Denver. Carter has often spoken about the desire to be a featured running back, but in the offense preferred by HC Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur it's running back by committee.

"Sure I'd like to be the featured back, but first I have to get to the building and work hard every day, earn respect from my teammates," he said in a Zoom call from his home in Navarre, FL. "I earn respect by the way I work. It's not what I say, it's what I do."

In the 2020 season, Carter and Williams combined for 2,385 yards and 28 touchdowns on 313 attempts. They also split 50 receptions out of the backfield for 572 total yards and 5 TDs. In a 62-26 win against Miami, Carter and Williams broke the NCAA record for total rushing yards between two running backs in a game. Williams had 236 yards and three scores on 23 attempts, while Carter broke the 300-yard mark, amassing 308 yards and two scores on 24 carries.

"My style? Explosive. Fun," Carter said. "I'm fun to watch. I like to try and score every time I carry the rock. I like to have fun when I play football. It's a game, a fun game. I'm just excited to go run in the NFL."

One criticism of Carter, if it qualifies as such, is that his size raises questions about his ability and desire to stick a bigger and stronger defender when in pass protection.

"I really think it's a strength of my game," he said. "I will put my nose in there and block, I'm not scared of anybody. I have good technique, that's something I want to keep getting better at. I'm just excited to prove myself, kind of like starting over. I'm excited to go there and prove it all over again."

Carter has seen time the past two seasons as a kick returner for the Tar Heels. He could give the Jets additional options at returner along with Elijah Moore, the receiver the Jets drafted in the second round on Friday.

"I've been returning kicks all my life," he said. "I did in college last two years. I don't know what future has in store, but I'm sure the Jets have a good plan for me."

Related Content

news

Jets Draft Is Really About Competition, Depth, Improvement

Some Great Trivia Emerged but the Key Was Finding the Guys 'Who Love Ball' & Fitting Them into Schemes
news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2021 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets
news

Jets Finish Their Draft with Round 6 Pick of Arkansas DT Jonathan Marshall

Big, Athletic Razorback Is 6th Consecutive Defender Taken After Green & White's Heavy Offensive Start
news

Jets Grab Third Cornerback on Day 3, Select Brandin Echols

news

Jets Select Florida St. LB Hamsah Nasirildeen in Round 6

Big Defender & Top Tackler Joins Distinguished List of Seminoles Who Were Drafted by Green & White
news

Jets Select Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock in Round 5

Green & White Add Second Corner on Day 3
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Trades Back with Chiefs in Round 5 

Green & White Have Executed 3 Trades; Now Have 3 Sixth-Round Selections
news

Jets Draft Speedy CB Michael Carter II from Duke in Round 5

Academic All-ACC Pick Shares Name with Round 4 RB, Has 40 Time to Match Round 2 WR Elijah Moore's Speed
news

Jets Select LB Jamien Sherwood in 5th Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Auburn Product, Who Became Full-Time Starter Last Year, Has 'the Striking Power to Leave a Mark'
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Trades Back with Raiders in Round 5 

Green & White Now Have 3 Picks in Each of the Next Two Rounds 
news

4-for-4 in Round 4: Jets Go Offense Again with RB Michael Carter

Tar Heels' Record-Breaking Back: 'It's a Dream Come True ... I'm Just Excited to Be a Jet'
Advertising