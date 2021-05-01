Jets RB Michael Carter: 'Good Things Come to Those Who Wait'

In the 2020 season, Carter and Williams combined for 2,385 yards and 28 touchdowns on 313 attempts. They also split 50 receptions out of the backfield for 572 total yards and 5 TDs. In a 62-26 win against Miami, Carter and Williams broke the NCAA record for total rushing yards between two running backs in a game. Williams had 236 yards and three scores on 23 attempts, while Carter broke the 300-yard mark, amassing 308 yards and two scores on 24 carries.

"My style? Explosive. Fun," Carter said. "I'm fun to watch. I like to try and score every time I carry the rock. I like to have fun when I play football. It's a game, a fun game. I'm just excited to go run in the NFL."

One criticism of Carter, if it qualifies as such, is that his size raises questions about his ability and desire to stick a bigger and stronger defender when in pass protection.

"I really think it's a strength of my game," he said. "I will put my nose in there and block, I'm not scared of anybody. I have good technique, that's something I want to keep getting better at. I'm just excited to prove myself, kind of like starting over. I'm excited to go there and prove it all over again."

Carter has seen time the past two seasons as a kick returner for the Tar Heels. He could give the Jets additional options at returner along with Elijah Moore, the receiver the Jets drafted in the second round on Friday.