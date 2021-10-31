Jets RB Michael Carter Breaks Out in Win Over Bengals 

The Jets rode the Michael Carter train on Sunday, and rode him and rode him -- on the ground and through the air.

The workhorse rookie running back from North Carolina was superlative when the Jets (2-5) upset the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-31, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The fourth-round pick rushed 15 times for 77 yards, including a TD on the game's opening drive. He was also targeted 14 times by quarterback Mike White, catching 9 passes for 95 yards.

It was Carter's second consecutive game with more than 100 total yards from scrimmage after he amassed 104 in last week's loss at New England. His TD to open the game, completing a 10-play, 79-yard drive that burned 6:22 off the clock came after Jets head coach Robert Saleh decided to go against previous practice and take the ball after winning the coin toss.

"It was a big deal," Carter said of the opening drive. "I feel like the way the crowd was rocking early, it took us through the game. This week more than anything was just chill out and execute."

Speaking about rebounding after last week's crushing loss at New England, he said: "We know that's not us as a team, so we decided this week to come out and say less, not talk too much, just get the job done. We decided it was us versus us today."

Carter's TD -- his third of the season -- provided the Jets with their first points in the first quarter through seven games and was the first time this season the Green & White held a lead in the first half. In the end, the Jets racked up more than 30 points in a game for the first time in the 2021 NFL season.