Jets RB Le'Veon Bell 'Ready to Give Everybody What They Want to See'

For the 6'1", 225-pounder to be fully effective, he and the offensive line have to be on the same page. But Bell and his blockers could have a longer adjustment period because of the back's unique, patient running style.

"It's just going to take practice," Bell said. "Over the course of a season, we're going to find plays that I like, that the O-line likes running and we're going to gel them together. Right now, it's early, so we're throwing in a lot of run plays, but as the season goes on, there will be certain runs we'll stick to and we're going naturally get good at it. We're going to have our chemistry going and that's what I look forward to. Right now, we're going out there and playing football and having fun."

Even though Bell is one the NFL's premiere playmakers, he recognizes he's only one piece to the puzzle. The dual threat is excited about his quarterback, Sam Darnold, particularly the 22-year-old's mobility, and believes the offense has the potential to flourish. But in order to turn that potential into a reality, Bell plans to place more of a leadership role on his shoulders than what he's done in the past.