Jets RB James Robinson on His New Locker Room: 'I Love the Vibe'

Robinson was of course enumerating the records of the team he came to in trade and the team he left, the Jaguars. It was a rapid rise and fall for the undrafted free agent from Illinois State, who crowned his Illinois State career with 1,917 rushing yards and 18 rushing TDs as a senior, then ran for 1,070 yards, caught 49 passes for 344 yards and scored 10 total TDs as an undrafted Jaguars rookie.

Last season, his offensive snaps rose but his yards and TDs dipped. Then this season new HC Doug Pederson arrived and Robinson appeared to have lost out to Travis Etienne, the first-rounder out of Clemson who missed all of 2021 with injury and came back to take over the starting tailback role in the Jaguars' new offense.

"Travis is a great guy, a great running back," Robinson said. "I felt like we'd be a one-two punch but they kind of fell out of that. I think they were using my not being healthy as an excuse. ... Last Sunday, I felt like I could've played but you all saw it. I didn't."

He was referring to the Jags' 23-17 home loss to the Giants. Robinson actually did play, but it was 12 offensive snaps with no carries and one target with no catches.

But all that's water down the St. Johns River. Robinson is a Hudson River kind of guy now and the Jets are bringing him along slowly. For one thing, there's his fourth NFL playbook to learn in three seasons. There's the current Jets RB depth chart, which lists Carter, Ty Johnson and rookie practice-squad graduate Zonovan "Bam" Knight.

And there's that knee soreness, although Robinson said, "I feel good now," and Saleh replied, "He passed all of our physicals, all of those tests. We feel comfortable with where he's at. We'll see where he gets during the course of the week."

Do you hope he's available to make his Green & White debut on Sunday against the Patriots, Saleh was asked. "Sure," he said, "but you never know."

Robinson, in so many words, said he's ready for whatever his new team hands off or throws to him.