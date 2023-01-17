Jets RB Breece Hall Says Knee Injury Will Be a 'Blessing' in the End

At the time of Hall's knee injury, only one RB (Travis Etienne) had produced more yards per touch than Hall (6.88) among backs with at least 25 touches. The Jets missed him dearly down the stretch as they dropped their final six games and didn't score an offensive TD in their final three contests with quarterback instability plaguing the club. But getting Hall and Vera-Tucker back in '23 to pair with a game-breaker at receiver like Wilson will give the Jets a strong foundation around their starting signal-caller.

"I'll just say it just humbled me," Hall said of the injury. "You know, I used to think I was kind of superman because I never got hurt. I never had to be in the training room, really anything like that. So, I went from never having an injury to boom my knee gave out on me.

"So, it made me really appreciate the small things because there are days where you don't feel like getting up for practice, sitting in meetings, and going through the walk-throughs and stuff. But then I started to miss that because I'm sitting there in the training room, you know, by myself and watching everybody out there. You're just like, this is so boring. It kind of just made me appreciate everybody, too. I appreciate how all the guys were coming to the training room and check on me talk to me chop it up for 5-10 minutes because those little things go a long way."

As the Jets cleaned out their lockers, Hall told reporters that his surgeon and team doctors think he's ahead of schedule in his rehab. He added he feels like he's recovering at a faster rate than normal. While an injury might have cut Hall's impressive rookie campaign short, he believes the best is on the horizon.