Jets RB Breece Hall's 'Natural Abilities' Take Over in Victory at Green Bay

Jets OC Mike LaFleur has talked about his goal of overseeing a balanced offense. But in Green Bay on Sunday, the Jets rode a dominant run game featuring rookie RB Breece Hall in a 27-10 win over the Packers.

The Jets did not throw a pass in the fourth quarter – they threw 18 times total – and leaned on Hall, who ran for 57 yards (8.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the final period as the Jets knocked off the Packers at Lambeau Field.

"Yeah, we have got it nice," QB Zach Wilson said about Hall. "I mean, of course, you'd like to be balanced with some games like this. We knew going into this game these guys were great in the secondary, we knew we needed to be able to run the ball."

Hall eclipsed 100 yards rushing for the first time in his NFL career, finishing with 116.

"A lot of people came into the game expecting that it would be a surprise if we won," Hall said. "But we expect to win."

The first half was a grind for both teams ending, 3-3. Hall and his run blockers were steady, with 55 yards on 10 carries (5.5 yards per carry).