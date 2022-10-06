Jets RB Breece Hall named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

A second-round pick in April's NFL Draft (No. 36) out of Iowa State, Hall rushed for a career-high 66 yards on 17 attempts and caught 2 passes for 12 yards.

"I loved his running style," HC Robert Saleh said. "We've been talking about NFL running and making DBs tackle you and there are about five or six occasions where he put his shoulder right into their sternum and ran some people over, moved piles, the run to get to the 2-yard line had big contact at the 5 and pushed forward to the 2. Same thing at the goal line."

For the season, he has rushed for 178 yards – second-most among rookies – and has 15 receptions – fifth most among rookies. Saleh has been impressed with how Hall's rushing style has progressed.

"His running style, that's the biggest thing that he's improved on from Week 1 to 4," Saleh said. "And hopefully he continues moving forward just to show how powerful of a runner he is and you're mixing that with his illusiveness and the speed, good luck."