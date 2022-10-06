Jets RB Breece Hall named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

HC Robert Saleh Praises Hall’s Improved Running Style Over the First Four Weeks

Oct 06, 2022 at 12:04 PM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

ROW-Hall-W4-9x16 (2)

Jets RB Breece Hall was named the NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 4 after helping lift the Jets to a 24-20 victory at Pittsburgh last week.

Hall (6-1, 220) scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Green & White a second consecutive road victory. Hall slipped a tackle from Steelers LB Myles Jack, stretched out his left arm and broke the plane of the goal line for his first NFL rushing score.

"I knew coaches that once we got inside the 10-yard line they were going to put the ball in my hands," Hall said. "Or at least three out of the four plays we had. It just shows the trust they had in me, and I knew I was going to get in the end zone.

"It was a punch play, so they were having hard double teams on the D-linemen. So, if the linebacker shot, he was going to come free and he did that. So, I just gave him a little sidestep and he slipped off and I was able to reach the ball across."

A second-round pick in April's NFL Draft (No. 36) out of Iowa State, Hall rushed for a career-high 66 yards on 17 attempts and caught 2 passes for 12 yards.

"I loved his running style," HC Robert Saleh said. "We've been talking about NFL running and making DBs tackle you and there are about five or six occasions where he put his shoulder right into their sternum and ran some people over, moved piles, the run to get to the 2-yard line had big contact at the 5 and pushed forward to the 2. Same thing at the goal line."

For the season, he has rushed for 178 yards – second-most among rookies – and has 15 receptions – fifth most among rookies. Saleh has been impressed with how Hall's rushing style has progressed.

"His running style, that's the biggest thing that he's improved on from Week 1 to 4," Saleh said. "And hopefully he continues moving forward just to show how powerful of a runner he is and you're mixing that with his illusiveness and the speed, good luck."

Hall scored a touchdown in each of his first two NFL road games including in Week 2 against Cleveland. Hall caught a pass on a wheel route from QB Joe Flacco and jogged in for the score. He joins WR Garrett Wilson as the second Jets player to win the award this season. Wilson won the award in Week 2 after catching two touchdown passes – including the game-winner at Cleveland.

Related Content

news

5 Jets to Watch When They Jump into the AFC East Fray at Home vs. Dolphins

QB Zach Wilson Makes His Home Season Debut; Green & White Secondary Will Be Tested by WR Tyreek Hill

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner Is NFL's No. 1 Rookie in Daniel Jeremiah's Ranking

Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson Also on List

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Stressing the Significance of Winning Divisional Games

Head coach 'Looking Forward to the Opportunity to Play Miami' Sunday

news

Sheldon Rankins' Spin on Jets' DL Rotation: 'You Can Really Cut It Loose'

Veteran Displays His Skills on the Pass Rush Alongside Quinnen Williams as Well as, Yes, in Coverage

news

3 Things to Know | Week 5 Jets vs. Dolphins

Tyreek Hill Headlines Miami WR Corps; Teddy Bridgewater to Start for Tua Tagovailoa

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 vs. Dolphins - Wednesday

QB Zach Wilson (Ankle) Limited at Practice on Wednesday

news

Jets T Duane Brown, DL Vinny Curry Return to Practice

Both Players Have 21 Days to Practice Before Being Activated

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Dolphins Game

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Home Game Against Miami

news

Jets' Rookie RB Breece Hall , AKA Breece the Beast, Taking Pride In Being a Human Eraser

Hall Says Team Returned with a Sense or Urgency Following Comeback Win Over Steelers

news

First Look | Week 5 Jets vs. Dolphins

Zach Wilson Will Make Home Debut as Green & White Take on First AFC East Opponent

Advertising