Jets RB Breece Hall: 'I Knew I Was Still that Dude'

On the Jets' first play from scrimmage Monday, Hall took a handoff from QB Aaron Rodgers, made Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd miss and accelerated to the second level for a 26-yard gain. It was Hall's only touch of the first quarter.

"The coaches told me before the game I would be on a pitch count," he said. "But I told them I know I am on pitch count, but if I have to roll with it, I will."

In the second quarter, after the first of three interceptions by S Jordan Whitehead, the Jets gave the ball to Hall, who broke free for a career-long 83-yard run. Bills CB Christian Benford forced him out at the 13-yard line and Greg Zuerlein capped the drive with a 26-yard field goal to tie the game 3-3.

Hall reached 20.54 miles per hour on the carry per Next Gen Stats, the third-fastest of his career, and it was the longest Jets run since 1994. At the end of the first half, Hall had 2 carries for 109 yards.